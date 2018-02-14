Submitted by a Forum Post: https://pods.io/forums/topic/how-to-filter-pod-post_author-with-connected-user-id/#post-198230
PHP
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|
function pods_by_current_user($atts, $content = null) {
if ( ! function_exists( 'wp_get_current_user' ) )
return 0;
$user = wp_get_current_user();
$user_id = ( isset( $user->ID ) ? (int) $user->ID : 0 );
$atts[ 'where' ] = 'post_author = ' . (int) $user_id;
return pods_shortcode( $atts, $content );
}
function register_shortcodes() {
add_shortcode('pods_by_current_user', 'pods_by_current_user');
}
add_action( 'init', 'register_shortcodes');
Usage:
PHP
|
1
|
[pods_by_current_user name="enterprise-card" template="enterprise-template"]